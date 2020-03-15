Downhill ski area operations suspended for 1 week

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order Saturday temporarily closing the state's ski resorts in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The move came shortly after several ski resorts announced they would cease operations in an attempt to quell the virus spread.

“Never would I have believed that a global pandemic would force the temporary closure of our world-class ski resorts. I have been skiing since I was 4 years old. Our family has had a place in Vail for three decades. And, like so many Colorado families, we were planning a ski trip with our kids over their spring break next weekend. Beyond being a major part of our way of life, skiing supports our workers and businesses,” Polis said in a statement. “For those of us who treasure living our lives outdoors, sacrificing our fun is the easier part; but for those who depend on employment in our Colorado high country, the uncertainty of how long they will be out of a job is terrifying. It is with a profound sense of pain and grim responsibility that I take the agonizing action that this moment demands. I take solace in knowing that while we will be temporarily closed for business, we will be saving the lives of hundreds, perhaps thousands of Coloradans in the days and weeks ahead.”

The executive order suspends operation at ski resorts for one week, though the governor's office said the executive order could be amended depending on the course of the coronavirus outbreak in the coming days.

Eagle County, where Vail is located, and Pitkin County, where Aspen is, have seen some of the largest outbreaks in the state. As of Saturday night, Eagle County had 20 cases (18 residents, two out of state visitors) and Pitkin County had 11 (nine visitors and two residents). Both counties have experienced community spread, the Denver Post reports, which is defined by the CDC as spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown.

“The challenges posed by COVID-19 are unique and place significant burdens on hospitals and medical personnel. We are aware of the great cost that mountain communities face if our downhill ski resorts close, even temporarily. These costs will be borne by local residents and businesses, and by the individuals and families who come to Colorado to enjoy our beautiful mountains and world-renowned skiing. But in the face of this pandemic emergency we cannot hesitate to protect public health and safety,” the executive order reads.