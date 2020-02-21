Defendant in 1980 cold case homicide pleads guilty

UPDATE FEB. 21

On Friday, James Curtis Clanton pleaded guilty to murdering Helene Pruszynski in 1980. Her body was found in a vacant Douglas County field, which is now Highlands Ranch.

Clanton pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder after deliberation.

The District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District said Friday in a media statement, "This is a Class 1 felony that carries a sentence of life imprisonment in the Department of Corrections. However, due to the laws in place in 1980, Clanton may apply for parole after serving a period of 20 calendar years of his sentence."

His sentencing is set for April 10 at 2 p.m.

ORIGINAL

The Douglas County Sheriff's Department announced that there has been an arrest in connection to a 1980 cold case homicide. The announcement was made Monday morning.

Police have identified the suspect as 62-year-old James Curtis Clanton. They confirmed that the suspect is in jail and was extradited to Douglas County.

On Jan. 17, 1980, 21-year-old Helene Pruszynski was found stabbed to death in a field on Daniels Park Road, the sheriff's department stated.

Police believe that she was abducted near Union Ave and Broadway in Englewood while walking from the bus stop, returning home from her internship.

If anyone has additional information about this case, they are asked to contact Detective Shannon Jensen at (303)-814-7093.

This article will be updated once more information is made available.