Don't spend your holiday weekend in jail: DUI enforcement period starts July 2

Colorado Department of Transportation is calling on Coloradans to celebrate our nation's birthday safely.

That means those choosing to mark the 4th with a drink or three need to stay off the roads or have a sober driver take them home.

Drunk driving has caused nearly a third of Colorado's traffic fatalities this year. CDOT says that of the 215 deadly crashes so far in 2020, 66 involved an impaired driver.

"The Fourth of July is a moment when, together, we celebrate our country. While everyone is eager to get out and celebrate over the holiday weekend -- especially this year -- we have a duty to keep ourselves and each other safe at the same time," said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew.

Starting this Thursday and extending through July 6, law enforcement across Colorado will be amping up enforcement efforts hoping to get as many drunk drivers as they can off the streets.

During the most recent enforcement period from June 14-24, 397 drunk drivers were arrested across the state. This was down from the 585 drivers during the same enforcement period last year; CDOT didn't say if they thought the fact that bars were closed during part of the 2020 enforcement period had any bearing on this year's decrease

"We tend to see more impaired driving around summer holidays like the one coming up, and this year it is imperative that we all do our part to end that dangerous trend. The simple things we do to stay safe -- wearing masks, social distancing, or getting a sober ride -- are the fine margin between a fun holiday and a preventable disaster," Law said.

For more information on CDOT's "Heat is On" campaign, click here.

