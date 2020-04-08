Domino's stores across Colorado to donate 25,000 pizzas

Domino's announced that more than 125 Domino's stores throughout Greater Denver, Colorado Springs and Grand Junction areas will each donate 200 pizzas.

These pizzas will go to hospitals, medical centers, schoolkids and their families, health departments and grocery stores.

“We realize that there is a great deal of hardship and uncertainty at this time,” said Steve Dolan, a Denver-area Domino’s franchisee. “Domino’s wants to do whatever it can to help, and that means spreading a little bit of joy through pizza.”

