Dollar General will dedicate first hour of each shopping day to seniors

Dollar General announced on Monday it wanted to look out for the population most at-risk for COVID-19, seniors.

The store plans to dedicate the first hour of each shopping day to senior shoppers and change operating hours on March 17 to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Click here for hours of operation for stores across the country. They vary from location to location. All stores plan to close one hour earlier than current close times to allow employees to clean and re-stock store shelves, as well as for their health and wellbeing. Stores will continue to maintain current opening hours.

Other customers are encouraged to plan their shopping trips around this window of time to allow the most susceptible customers in our communities the ability to shop during the first hour that stores are open.

“In keeping with our mission and our ongoing commitment to serve our communities, we are dedicating the first hour of each day to seniors," Todd Vasos, CEO for Dollar General stated according to a release. "We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices.” During these unprecedented times, Dollar General is diligently working to meet the ongoing needs of our customers and communities. We are proud to live our mission and provide customers with everyday low prices on the household essentials that are used and replenished most often.”