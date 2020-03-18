Doing My Part Colorado: How you can help your fellow Coloradans

With two deaths and nearly 200 confirmed cases in Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis addressed citizens Wednesday to update on the state's response, how people can help, and what residents can expect in the coming weeks.

(MGN)

Due to technical issues, 11 News was unable to live stream the presser, but you can see it in full at the top of this page.

Polis is calling on Coloradans to lift each other up and help those in need during this crisis. The state has established a website to enable residents to do so: helpcoloradonow.org

The website provides opportunities for volunteerism, ways to contribute financially, and ways to donate supplies. The state is especially looking for volunteers to help with at-risk elderly.

The site also offers recovery help for small businesses, mental health, and substance abuse recovery.

The Colorado COVID Relief Fund has raised $3 million to date.

"Funds raised will be used to support the needs of communities impacted by COVID-19 in both response and recovery. Organizations helping with the response to COVID-19 will be able to apply for funds starting next week. The fund will support work in three categories: prevention, impact, and recovery efforts. This will include things like medical and cleaning supplies, food services, early childhood education, small business support, behavioral health services, and more," the governor's office said.

The state is establishing emergency child care for essential workers. More information can be found covidchildcarecolorado.com

The governor's office is also stressing a dire need for blood donations, as there has been a sharp drop at blood banks since the crisis began. Donating blood is still safe despite the virus, and blood banks are putting extra precautions in place.