At least 1 dog killed in Teller County fire

At least one dog was killed when a fire ignited near Divide overnight.

Firefighters were called to Tranquil Acres Road around 3:40 a.m. Monday on reports of a fire. It's unclear if the fire started in the home or started as a grass fire; the Teller County Sheriff's Office confirms the blaze scorched a 200-foot by 200-foot area of grass and some trees, as well as damaging the home and debris around the house.

Neighbors were evacuated while firefighters battled the flames.

The homeowner suffered smoke inhalation but is expected to be fine. The sheriff's office did not have the exact number of dogs killed or information on whether any pets survived. (Editor's note: The sheriff's office earlier said multiple animals died but are now saying "at least one.")

It reportedly took firefighters about two hours to get the fire out. The cause is now under investigation, but arson is not suspected at this time.