Dog makes deliveries to quarantined neighbor

In these "ruff" times its nice to hear about someone, or some dog, doing some good.

Sunny the golden retriever lives with his owner, Karen Evelth in Manitou Springs. They've been neighbors with Renee Hellman for over a decade, and when she self-quarantined for her own health, the two thought of a clever way to help her get her groceries.

"She got the list, she gave it to Sunny, Sunny brought it to me," Sunny's owner Karen Eveleth explained. "I went to the store, got her her groceries, and he delivered them all to her."

He's been making trips back and forth from his house to his neighbors, since the coronavirus outbreak started, weeks ago.

"What a wonderful thing, just a sweet thing," Hellman said. "So he started doing the schlepping, back and forth. its been fun, its been a real treat."

Hellman has some health issues, and relies on oxygen to breathe. She says, getting food, and visits from the pup makes the days more bearable.

"Little things like Sunny coming over to visit is nice and it makes you feel good. Its a way of communicating."

Sunny, bringing a little light, in an uncertain time.

"Anybody can do something small, that can be so helpful," Evelth said.

Sunny also gets mail for his owner, and even picks up trash when they go for walks. Eveleth says she hopes sharing this story will make people smile.

