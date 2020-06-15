Doe pronghorn hit by car in Colorado Springs while giving birth, couple saves the fawn

A couple is being credited with saving a fawn after witnessing a tragic crash in Colorado Springs that claimed the life of the animal's mother.

The incident happened on Sunday. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a doe pronghorn was hit and killed by a vehicle. Two people witnessed the crash and noticed the doe was in the process of giving birth. They were able to pull the fawn from the mother.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers were notified and they were able to get the fawn to a rehab center.