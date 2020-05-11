Colorado Springs doctor wants to remind public it is safe to visit the ER

Doctors told 11 News they're treating patients who are in really bad shape because they delayed a trip to the hospital. It's all over fears connected to COVID-19.

When the Stay At Home order was put into place, Emergency Room visits at Children's Hospital in Colorado Springs dropped dramatically.

"We have seen individuals and patients who delay care because they're not wanting to come in because they are worried they're going to overwhelm the health system," said Dr. Michael DiStefano, Chief Medical Officer for the hospital.

DiStefano said there is ample space for patients and procedures in place to keep the hospital safe from the virus.

"Every visitor, patient staff member who comes into our facility gets health screened. Additionally, we are masking every single staff member, visitor and patient over the age of two," he said.

Visitors are limited, only two per patient per day. He says that includes children so visitors should make child care accommodations ahead of time.

Cloth face masks are given to anyone who comes in, about 300 a day across the hospital system.

DiStefano said some patients who might be harmed the most by delaying care are infants. Missing appointments may mean missing vaccinations and other important information from your doctor.

"Developmental milestones are critical to ensure that the children are developing at the right rate and that new or any sort of diseases popping up are caught," he said.

They are asking visitors to come prepared by wearing face masks. The hospital is also accepting donations of cloth face masks to help keep them stocked for those visitors who come without masks. You can call 719-305-7402 if you'd like to donate masks.