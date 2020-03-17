DoD issues travel restrictions: What this means for military in Colorado Springs

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected all areas of life, and our military are no exception.

The Department of Defense has issued travel restrictions for military personnel. To read the full memo, click here.

The restrictions include pausing official travel such as a move to a new base and any TDY travel.

11 News reached to Fort Carson and Peterson and Schriever Air Force bases to find out how the restrictions will affect troops' personal travel.

Fort Carson: Fort Carson tells 11 News they are restricting personal travel for soldiers to a 30-mile radius, defined in a letter from the post commander as within the limits of Fort Carson, Colorado Springs, Fountain, and greater Teller and El Paso counties. An exception will be made for soldiers who live outside the 30-mile radius who need to commute to Fort Carson.

To read a letter from 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson commander Maj. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, click here.

Schriver Air Force Base: Schriever tells 11 News mission-essential staff must remain in the Colorado Springs area. All others are restricted to a 200-mile radius, but must avoid Eagle, Summit, Pitkin and Gunnison counties.

Peterson Air Force Base: Airmen stationed at Peterson are restricted to a 200-mile travel radius. A spokesperson told 11 News travel further than 200 miles will be considered on a case by case basis. Examples given were deaths in the family and certain medical procedures.

The rules are in effect as of March 16 and go through May 11.