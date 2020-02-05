Do not fall for the latest scam call in El Paso County, caller posing as an employee

Scammers are once again using real names of actual employees at the El Paso County Sheriff's Office as they reach out to potential victims.

The sheriff's office issued a public warning on Wednesday, stating a caller made the threat legal action would be taken against them if they did not pay and did not return their phone calls.

"The Sheriff's Office would like to remind citizens that our Office never calls or sends texts to inform individuals they have an active warrant, missed court, or any legal action," Sgt. Deborah Mynatt with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office wrote in a release. "We would like to remind the community not to give money or personal information over the phone. Our Office will never call to inform individuals they owe money for any reason and will not ask individuals to make payments to remedy fines. We also do not collect money for any other government agency."

Some scammers even use technology to make it appear on caller ID that they are reaching out from the Sheriff's Office. They may be using an application called "Spoof App" to make it seem like this is a legitimate call.

If you feel you have been the victim of this type of scam or if you have information, you are encouraged to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555, or the local law enforcement agency where you live.