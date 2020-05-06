District 70 kindergarten cut-off moved from June 1 to Aug. 1

Children who turn 5 after June 1 will now be able to start kindergarten in District 70.

Effective for the 20-21 academic year, D-70 children with summer birthdays will be able to start their first year of school this fall, provided they turn 5 before Aug. 1. June 1 used to be the cut-off.

The District 70 Board of Education formally approved the changes Wednesday.

The district says they will not be conducting in-person registrations due to the ongoing pandemic. To register your child for kindergarten, visit the district website.