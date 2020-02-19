District 60 adding time to school day to make up for snow days

Starting Feb. 24, students in District 60 will attend school a few minutes longer each day.

The district announced Tuesday they would be adding four minutes to elementary students' day (two minutes to the start time and two minutes to the end time) and six minutes for middle and high school students (three to the start of the day and three to the end).

The reason is to make sure D-60 meets the state requirements for instructional time following so many snow delays and closures this school year.

The district says if there are any more delays or closures, they may have to extend the school year to June 8 and 9 as possible make-up days.