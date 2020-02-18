District 20 plow driver hurt in Tuesday morning crash

A District 20 plow driver suffered life-threatening injuries after crashing in a ditch Tuesday morning.

State Patrol tells 11 News the driver was going too fast for conditions and slid across the road while heading west on Gleneagle Drive near Candlewood Court. The truck ended up in a deep culvert. The force of impact sent equipment flying through the back window, which hit the driver.

A spokesperson for the school district says the driver was in one of the district's plows/sander trucks at the time of the crash and was the only person in the truck.

The driver, who has not been identified at the time of this writing, was taken to Penrose Main.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.