Dispute between Okla. neighbors leads to Roomba attack

A recent dispute between neighbors in Oklahoma led to throwing fecal matter, spelling out swear words, and a Roomba attack.

John Stafford faces a complaint of planning an act of violence. (Source: KFOR/CNN)

David Baird said his neighbor John Stafford started trying to break down their shared fence with a Roomba vacuum cleaner.

“I told him, if you break through the fence, I'm going to shoot you,” said Baird. “I was scared for my family.”

His wife and kids huddled inside their home after a 12-hour ordeal with the man next door.

“[He] threw fecal matter out from his driveway into our yard,” said Baird.

Eventually, the SWAT team, the bomb squad and a robot were called to the scene.

Baird and his neighbors captured it all on video.

Stafford barricaded himself inside his home, making several calls to police in which he described Baird using profanity and threatened dispatchers.

Negotiators in the street tried to lure him outside, eventually releasing canisters of pepper spray to get him out.

"I take any threat against my family dead serious to me,” said Baird.

Stafford faces a complaint of planning an act of violence.

Copyright 2020 KFOR via CNN. All rights reserved.