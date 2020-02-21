Discover Goodwill offers free IT training program

Goodwill in Colorado Springs is more than just a place to drop off donations; the organization also offers training programs.

Joe Mullally leads a class of students going through an IT training program through Discover Goodwill in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Thanks to a $300,000 grant from Google, Discover Goodwill has been able to offer free Security+ training through its LIFT digital skills program for the past three years. LIFT stands for learn, improve, focus and thrive. The goal is to have 170 participants go through the program in three years.

For the third and final year, Goodwill says it need 75 more participants in the IT program.

“This is the most critical year for our Google grant,” said Joe Mullally, LIFT facilitator. “If we don’t achieve our enrollee and certification goals, we may never see another grant of this type or magnitude.”

Mullally went through the program himself and has already seen the benefits. He got his job as facilitator of the program because of his credentials.

“I’m kind of a success story of the program,” he said.

Now, he helps other people further their career goals.

“They’ll go through this program in 12 weeks for Security+,” Mullally said. “Then, we also have people on-board who help them find employment after the fact, follow them for up to a year and make sure that they have good, solid employment and financial gain.”

Mullally said the program is geared toward people who are already familiar with the IT field but might need more certification.

“Most of our students know that they need the Security+,” he said. “Someone at work has told them they either need it to keep their job or maybe there’s a job opportunity that they can take advantage of if they have Security+, but someone off the street could take Security+ and conceivably get sort of a starter job in this field.”

As the IT field continues to expand, Mullally said it’s a great time to get started.

“It’s growing exponentially right now. They’re saying something like 24 percent growth over the next three years in this field. I think it may be even greater than that,” he said. “It’s getting to the point in the world today where IT is everywhere and even small businesses need an IT person to help them navigate the waters. There are a lot of scams, a lot of dangers out there that people need to know about and need to know how to handle.”

According to Mullally, the training Goodwill offers for free is comparable to any other training programs people might take to get extra certification.

“It’s equal to the programs around town that someone would pay $2,500-3,000 for,” he said. “It gives you a leg up. It gives you something that employers are looking for. The certifications these days are more important to most employers than a college degree is.”

People interested in learning more about the program can click here. You can also call Joe Mullally at 719-551-0208.

He said the program has a rolling enrollment and takes on new students roughly every two weeks.