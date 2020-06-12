Denver school board votes to remove cops from schools

Denver Public Schools will phase out the use of police officers in school buildings by the end of the next school year because of concerns about how minority students are treated by police.

The school board voted unanimously Thursday night in favor of a resolution that requires the number of school resource officers to be reduced by 25 percent by the end of 2020 and completely gone by June 4, 2021.

School guards will still provide security around the district and the money saved by not paying for police officers will be spent on staffers like counselors and social workers.