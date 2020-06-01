Denver police confiscate several weapons from protest including machete, bat with spikes

Six people were arrested for carrying weapons to Denver's protest Sunday, including who was carrying a bat with spikes.

Other weapons confiscated Sunday included at least one ax, a 6-inch-long knife, a hammer, multiple guns and a machete.

Despite the arrests, the protest remained largely conflict-free, according to sister station CBS Denver.

The Denver Police Department recognized the majority of protesters who remained non-violent Sunday.

"We want to thank the protesters today who peacefully express themselves as we assisted them to march," the police department said in a tweet.

The six arrested will face weapons charges.