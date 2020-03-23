Denver mayor issues 'stay at home' order

The Denver mayor announced a new "stay at home" order on Monday.

The order is set to go in place on Tuesday at 5 p.m. and is scheduled to last until April 10. During the order, the people of Denver are still allowed to go outside, to the grocery store, the pharmacy and can still exercise outside.

"This is not a recommendation," Denver Mayor Michael Hancock stated. "This is an order."

All non-essential businesses will be closed including liquor stores and recreational marijuana shops.

Denver has the most cases in the state when compared to other cities.

“Last week, San Miguel issued a stay at home order for non-critical functions and additional isolation measures were also taken in Gunnison, Eagle, and Summit counties," Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement. "Today the city and county of Denver issued a similar order. I’m strongly in support of these local efforts, and it’s extremely important that just as our state is acting boldly and urgently, that our county health departments are also taking strong actions guided by science, data, and the real-life situation on the ground including taking into account local factors like population density and concentration of Coronavirus cases, to best contain the spread of the virus. Thank you to Mayor Hancock and other local leaders making strong moves to reduce the spread of the virus in communities across our state.”

Click here to read the full order.

You can watch the mayor's full announcement below:

