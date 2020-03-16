Denver mayor announces on-site dining is closed, puts ban on gatherings of 50 or more people

In an effort to battle back against the spread of COVID-19, Denver's mayor announced new restrictions and bans for the city on Monday.

Photo courtesy Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. 3/16/20.

Mayor Michael Hancock placed a ban on gatherings of groups of 50 or more people, effective immediately. The group ban is in place through May 11, for the time being. There are some exceptions, the mayor did not clarify what those exceptions could be.

The mayor added restaurants and bars will be closed for dining in or on-site eating starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Take out orders will still be allowed for those businesses that chose to stay open.

