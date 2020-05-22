Denver mail hub stays open despite coronavirus closure order

A U.S. Postal Service distribution facility in Denver that handles 10 million pieces of mail a day for Colorado and Wyoming is still open despite being ordered to shut down by city health officials because of a coronavirus outbreak investigation.

The agency said it is complying with federal safety guidelines and working with city officials to address their concerns.

Denver health officials say the closure order was a last resort after the Postal Service refused to provide it with necessary information and inspectors were refused entry beyond its post office service counter.

