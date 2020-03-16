Denver Zoo is closing to the public on Monday

Following the mayor's announcement on Monday of banning public gatherings of 50 people or more, the Denver Zoo announced it was closing to the public.

The Zoo is scheduled to close on Monday at 4 p.m. The closure includes scheduled events and programs, that will either be canceled or rescheduled to a later date.

It isn't clear when the zoo will open back up to the public as the spread of COVID-19, coronavirus, continues to be monitored.

The zoo will enact new operational procedures that will close its gates to guests, but enable its operations staff to continue to work onsite to provide vital care to its nearly 3,000 animals and infrastructure.

Tickets purchased for canceled spring break camps, Up-Close Animal Encounters and outreach programs will be refunded. Refunds can be obtained by calling the Zoo’s Guest Care Center at 720-337-1400 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily.

