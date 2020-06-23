Denver Post reporting Charlie Blackmon is among 3 Rockies to test positive for coronavirus

Rockies All-Star Charlie Blackmon is one of three MLB players who is part of Colorado's team to recently test positive for COVID-19. The information was reported by the Denver Post Tuesday night. Click here for their full report.

The two other Rockies players to test positive are left-hander Phillip Diehl and minor-league pitcher Ryan Castellani.

The news comes on the same day the MLB and Players Association finalized a structure for the 2020 season. The season is expected to feature 60 games with Opening Day slated for July 23 or 24.