Denver King Soopers offering free COVID-19 testing

Today King Soopers announced they are launching free COVID-19 drive-thru testing in partnership with Colorado State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC). The first testing site will be at the Auraria Campus in Denver starting on Tuesday.

Here's what you need to know:

-Dates: Tuesday, April 28 and Wednesday, April 29

- Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

- Location: Fifth Street Garage on the Auraria Campus, 650 Walnut St, Denver, CO 80204

- Registration is required. You can register online by clicking here or call 1-888-852-2567 (select option 1, then option 3).

King Soopers says patients will stay in their car while the test is given. The tests use "self-administered nasal swabs, which are less painful and designed to increase safety". They say test results should come back in about 48 hours.

The Auraria testing site is estimated to have capacity for 250 vehicles per day.