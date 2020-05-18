Union reports Denver King Soopers employee died from COVID-19, asks that customers be required to wear masks

An employee at a Colorado King Soopers reportedly died from COVID-19, according to United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 7 (UFCW Local 7).

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our brother Randy Narvaez, a beloved member of Local 7 and the Denver community. Mr. Narvaez was an essential grocery worker at the King Soopers, owned by Kroger, and located at 1155 E 9th Ave in Denver in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, where he worked for over 30 years.”

The union is also reporting that particular King Soopers has about a dozen cases of COVID-19.

“Additionally, we are also calling on Kroger to increase employee testing, improve store safety measures such as mandatory face masks for customers and entrants, limit the number of shoppers in a store at one time, enforce social distancing, and maintain worker’s Hero Pay of $2.00 an hour. For more than two months, grocery workers like Mr. Narvaez have put their lives at risk to serve their communities. His death, the second of our King Soopers members to pass from COVID-19, should not be in vain. We will continue to call on Kroger’s stores in Colorado and Wyoming -- King Soopers in Colorado and City Market and Smith’s in Wyoming -- to take action to protect its employees and customers.”

Click here to read updates from King Soopers on their response to COVID-19. Some of the responses that are in place include protective plexiglass barriers, dedicated shopping hours, increased cleaning and disinfecting, protective masks for all associated and encouraged physical distancing.