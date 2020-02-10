Denver City Council votes to repeal pit bull ban

The pit bull ban in Denver was repealed Monday night.

Denver City Council voted 7-4 on the amendment, lifting a 30-year ban on the breed. The new law will take effect in 90 days.

Under the new law, there would still be a few restrictions on pit bulls.

To own a pit bull in Denver, a license applicant requires:

1. Name/address where the dog will live

2. Two emergency contacts

3. Accurate description of the pit bull

4. Annual fee

5. Proof the animal was microchipped, received current rabies vaccination, and spayed or neutered.

Other conditions of ownership:

1. Maximum of 2 per household

2. Must notify DAP within eight hours if the dog escapes or bites

3. Must notify DAP within 24 hours if the dog dies or the owner moves.

Read more on the requirements below: