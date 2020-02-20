Democratic candidates visiting Colorado ahead of March 3 primary

President Donald Trump isn't the only 2020 hopeful in Colorado this week!

Along with the president's rally in Colorado Springs, several Democratic candidates have been or will be in the state.

Democratic frontrunner Sen. Bernie Sanders held a rally in Denver Sunday night.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard visited Colorado Springs Wednesday night and will be in Boulder Thursday.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar will be in Aurora Thursday.

Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren will both be in the Denver area this weekend. Buttigieg is holding a town hall in Aurora Saturday night, while his husband Chasten is holding a pair of events in Denver Sunday: a meet-and-greet with college students in the afternoon and a fundraiser that night. Warren will be holding an event in Denver Sunday afternoon.

Former vice president and presidential candidate Joe Biden was in Denver Monday for a private fundraiser but does not have any public events planned.

The Colorado primary is on March 3.