Volatility defines Democratic race as candidates flood Iowa

The Democratic presidential race in Iowa is heating up and more volatile than ever as the kickoff caucuses approach a week from Monday.

Candidates raced back from a break in the impeachment trial in Washington for some last-minute campaigning.

Greeting Sen. Elizabeth Warren in Iowa was one of the state’s most coveted endorsements. The Des Moines Register is calling the Massachusetts Democrat “the best leader for these times.” The paper adds that Warren “is not the radical some perceive her to be,” and says she “has proven she is tough and fearless.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, showed renewed strength and predicted victory in the state.

Joe Biden, collected an endorsement from the Sioux City Journal and got backing from another Iowa member of Congress.

And Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, sought to position himself above the partisan fray.

Warren, Sanders and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota plan town halls, rallies and concerts across Iowa to keep their supporters motivated.

