Death reported at Air Force Academy following NHL game

The Air Force Academy is investigating a death on base following the NHL hockey game Saturday night.

The academy is releasing limited details on the event, stating only that the deceased was a civilian and not affiliated with the AFA in any way. A spokesperson with the academy says the north gate was closed during the investigation late Saturday and remained closed until visitor hours resumed at 9 a.m. Sunday.

The deceased has not been identified at this time, and the academy is not speaking to how he died, only that the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and local law enforcement agencies were investigating.

The Avalanche game Saturday night was part of the NHL's Stadium Series. There were more 40,000 people in attendance at the game.