Death investigation underway after body found outside southeast Springs apartment

Springs police are investigating after a man's body was found on the southeast side of the city late Sunday morning.

The body was found outside the Amber Meadows Apartments, which is off University Drive and Airport Road.

CSPD's Major Crime Unit is on scene, but we are told it's too early into the investigation to know whether or not foul play is suspected.

Springs police have not released the age of the deceased, only that it is an adult.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.