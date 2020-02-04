Death investigation in Old North End

Police are investigating after a man died at a home with a reported disturbance late Monday night.

It's unknown if the deceased died as a result of the disturbance or from an unrelated medical issue. A police lieutenant tells 11 News officers were called to the 1300 block of Wood Avenue on the reported disturbance just before midnight and found the man after getting to the home. Medical responders attempted to save his life, but he died while still in the home.

Because the circumstances around the man's death are still unclear, CSPD's Major Crimes Unit went out to the home.

The incident remains under investigation.