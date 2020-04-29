BREAKING: Death at Lake Pueblo

Colorado Parks and Wildlife have confirmed a woman has died near the North picnic area after reportedly falling in the water at Lake Pueblo.

CPW says visitors flagged down a ranger after the incident. The ranger reportedly found a woman in the water and pulled her to shore. The ranger began CPR since she was unconscious and not breathing. Despite the efforts the woman died on scene.

The coroner is determining the cause of death. Her identity has not yet been released.

There is no further information at this time. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

