Mother of 3 shot and killed in Colorado Springs, no arrests made

Police are asking the public for help after a woman was shot and killed Friday morning in Colorado Springs.

At about 1:10 in the morning police received the call that a woman had been taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim later passed away. Officers learned the shooting had occurred in the 4600 block of Hinsdale Way near Austin Bluffs Parkway and Barnes Road.

The death is being investigated as a homicide. As of 5 p.m. on Friday, police had not announced any arrests in the case.

The family of the victim reached out to 11 News and identified her as Samantha Morgan Remillard. She was a mother of three. They tell us they have no idea who would take her life and are hoping someone who knows something will come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000.