Springs police searching for suspected killer of mother of 3

Victim Samantha Morgan was shot and killed on May 29, 2020. Billy Joe Torrez Jr. is wanted in...
Victim Samantha Morgan was shot and killed on May 29, 2020. Billy Joe Torrez Jr. is wanted in her murder.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 29, 2020 at 5:09 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are urging anyone with information on the whereabouts of a man accused of killing a mother of three to come forward.

Early in the morning of May 29, 2020, 36-year-old Samantha Morgan was shot in a parking lot near Austin Bluffs Parkway and Barnes Road. She survived only long enough to be transported to an area hospital, where she later died.

One year and four days after Morgan’s death, police announced they had identified her suspected killer: Billy Joe Torrez Jr., 25. According to police, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Torrez back in March and had been looking for him ever since.

Anyone with information on Torrez is urged to call 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

