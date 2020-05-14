Deadly motorcycle crash under investigation east of Colorado Springs

Colorado State Patrol was investigating a deadly motorcycle crash Thursday in El Paso County.

The single-vehicle crash was reported at about 1:50 p.m along N. Powers Boulevard near Omaha Boulevard just east of Colorado Springs.

Early into the investigation, authorities believe the rider lost control while making a turn on a Harley Davidson. He was transported to the hospital and later died. At this time the victim is only being identified as an adult male.

