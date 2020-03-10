Deadly motorcycle crash under investigation in El Paso County

Investigators were working to find out what led up to a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist Tuesday evening in El Paso County.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at about 5:40 p.m. near the intersection of Fontaine Boulevard and Goldfield Drive. The neighborhood is north of Fountain and just south of the Big Johnson Reservoir.

A Jeep crashed with a motorcycle and the 42-year-old motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he died. Details on possible injuries for the 62-year-old woman behind the wheel of the Jeep were not available last time this article was updated.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Colorado State Patrol is expected to release more details in the near future and this article will be updated.