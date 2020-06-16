Deadly motorcycle crash in Pueblo County

Colorado State Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that killed one man.

Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Colorado 96 near mile post 30 around 5:30 p.m. Monday evening. The crash happened in Pueblo County near the Custer County line.

The driver was reportedly westbound on Highway 96 when the motorcycle failed to negotiate a left-hand turn and traveled off the right side of the road. The motorcycle traveled down a steep embankment, rolled and ejected the driver.

The victim was identified by troopers as 74-year-old Earl Prado. Drugs, alcohol and speed are not suspected. Prado was not wearing a helmet.