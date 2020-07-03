Deadly motorcycle accident; second fatal crash in Pueblo area within hours

A man was ejected and killed in a motorcycle crash late Thursday night, just hours after another fatal crash in the Pueblo area.

Around 10:15 p.m., Colorado State Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 50, one mile east of Purcell Blvd. Troopers determined a motorcycle was traveling in the left lane of westbound HW-50 at a high rate of speed.It reportedly collided into the back of a car also traveling westbound in the left lane.

The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and pronounced dead on scene. He has been identified by troopers as 24-year-old Jason Sims of Colorado Springs. He was wearing a helmet.

The 19-year-old driver of the other car involved, and the passenger inside, were not injured. Speed is a factor in this crash.

This story comes within hours after an 8-year-old boy was killed in a crash after reportedly taking his seat belt off to help his dog.