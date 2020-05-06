Deadly hit-and-run crash in Colorado, authorities need help identifying suspect vehicle

Authorities in Colorado are hoping the public can help them locate a vehicle involved a deadly hit-and-run crash.

The suspect vehicle is pictured at the top of this article. Colorado State Patrol believes the vehicle is a mid-2000s Nissan King Cab pickup, dark in color. It may be missing part of the grill and it could be missing the front "Nissan" emblem. It may also be missing the front bumper. It is believed to have an LED light bar on the roof.

The crash happened just before 2 in the morning on Sunday. Anthony Martinez, 39, was crossing in the crosswalk at Federal Boulevard and 60th Avenue when he was hit and killed.

Anyone with information related to the vehicle is asked to please contact the Colorado State Patrol at: 303-239-4501, reference case number 1D201293.