Deadly crash under investigation on Highway 24 in El Paso County east of Peyton

Westbound Highway 24 was closed in El Paso County just east of Peyton on Wednesday for a deadly crash.

The crash was reported at about 4:34 p.m. between McClelland Road and Log Road. At least one person died at the scene. Colorado State Patrol is reporting others may be injured, but they are early into the investigation and few details are available. It isn't clear how many vehicles were involved.

As more information is shared this article will be updated. 11 News has a crew headed to the scene.