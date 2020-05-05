Deadly crash under investigation in Otero County near Swink

While at the scene of a deadly crash in Otero County on Tuesday, a captain with the Colorado State Patrol shared a stern message when it comes to buckling up.

"The driver was ejected from the vehicle, not wearing his seatbelt," Captain Tim Knabenshue stated. "Resulted in him succumbing to his injuries. This is a reminder to wear your seatbelts at all times. Regardless of how close you are to home or work."

Captain Knabenshue shared the message from the crash site at County Road BB and County Road 24 just to the southwest of Swink. The crash involved one vehicle and was reported at about 12:46 p.m. The driver was identified as Charles Crandall from Ordway. The exact cause is still under investigation.

The message was shared to social media just after 4 p.m. and you can watch it below: