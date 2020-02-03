Deadly crash on Highway 24 in El Paso County

A deadly crash was under investigation in El Paso County on Monday along Highway 24.

The crash was reported at about 12:38 p.m. just outside of Calhan in northeast El Paso County near Kanuch Road. The crash involved two vehicles and left at least one person dead.

The road was reportedly icy at the time of the crash, according to Colorado State Patrol. However, the exact cause of the crash is under investigation.

The highway was back open at about 3:45 p.m.

The person who died was not publicly identified.

The article will be updated as more information becomes available.