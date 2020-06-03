Deadly crash near Shops at Briargate

One person was killed after two cars collided a block away from the Promenade Shops at Briargate Wednesday morning.

Police say one of the vehicles made a left turn in front of an oncoming car. One of the drivers suffered serious injuries and died at scene; police did not specify which vehicle the driver was in.

The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. at Briargate Parkway and Explorer Drive. The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours.

If more information is released, we will update this article.