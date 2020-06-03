Advertisement

Arrest made after deadly crash near Shops at Briargate in Colorado Springs

20-year-old Eric Sartuche-Dean. Photo courtesy CSPD.
20-year-old Eric Sartuche-Dean. Photo courtesy CSPD.(CSPD)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 3, 2020 at 8:48 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
One person was killed after two cars collided a block away from the Promenade Shops at Briargate on June 3. The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. at Briargate Parkway and Explorer Drive. Police announced an arrest in the case on Friday.

Police say 69-year-old David Hundley died at the scene.

Investigators believe Hundley was trying to turn left from westbound Briargate Parkway onto southbound Explorer Drive when he was hit by a vehicle that was being driven by 20-year-old Eric Sartuche-Dean. Sartuche-Dean was driving “at a very high rate of speed,” according to police, as he was traveling eastbound.

Sartuche-Dean was arrested and is facing a charge of vehicular homicide.

Anyone with information on the crash should call Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000, or the Crime Stoppers tip line at (719) 634-STOP (7867).

