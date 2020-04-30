Deadly crash involving a semi closes Highway 96 east of Pueblo County

Authorities were investigating a deadly crash along one of Colorado's highways Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. on highway 96 between Olney Springs and Crowley, just east of Pueblo County. It involved a semi and two other vehicles.

One woman died at the scene. Details on other possible injuries were not immediately available.

The highway was completely closed as of 4 p.m. Click here for updates from CDOT.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.