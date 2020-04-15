Deadly crash in Monument along I-25 claims the life of a 67-year-old Colorado Springs man

Colorado State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a 67-year-old Colorado Springs man on Wednesday.

The crash was reported at about 4:40 p.m. along I-25 near the Monument exit on the southbound side of the highway. According to investigators, the driver went off the right side of the road and hit a light pole. The identity of the victim has not been released to the public.

Colorado State Patrol is reporting the male driver was wearing a seat belt at the time and was pronounced dead at the scene.

While the cause of the crash remains under investigation, authorities do not believe alcohol or speed were factors.