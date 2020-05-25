Deadly crash in Huerfano County under investigation

One person was killed and two others were seriously injured Monday afternoon in a crash on Colorado Highway 160.

The crash was reported at about 12:40 p.m. in Huerfano County. According to Colorado State Patrol, a 2012 Ford Expedition was traveling eastbound and went into the westbound lanes in attempt to pass. A 2015 Hyundai Veloster was going westbound and crashed head-on with the vehicle attempting to pass.

The driver of the Expedition was 67-year-old Donna Brummett from Westminster. Donna was wearing her seatbelt and taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai was 41-year-old William Kirkpatrick of Albuquerque, New Mexico. William was wearing a seatbelt but tragically passed away at the scene. His passenger, 37-year-old Carly Kirkpatrick, was wearing her seatbelt and flow to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are asking any witnesses who have not talked to an officer to call the Pueblo Regional Communications Center at (719)-544-2424.