Deadly crash along I-25 under investigation south of Trinidad

Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that happened Monday morning along I-25 near the New Mexico and Colorado border.

The crash happened about seven miles north of the state border at about 10:20 in the morning. It involved two vehicles. According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash happened in the southbound lanes. James Trujillo of Trinidad was reportedly outside of his vehicle when the crash occurred and he died at the scene. It isn't clear why he was outside of his car.

The drive of the other vehicle was from Johnstown and survived.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. It isn't clear if anyone will face charges tied to the deadly crash.