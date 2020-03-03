Deadly Trinidad shooting involving female victim

A woman was reportedly found dead on scene of a shooting Monday night.

Trinidad police say officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Jackson Street before 10 p.m. on a report of a shooting. Officers who were in the area arrived within a minute of the call being dispatched and found a camper pull trailer in the yard of the residence where the shooting had taken place.

Police say the female victim was pronounced dead by paramedics who had arrived on the scene to render aid. The victim’s name is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation was called in to assist with the investigation. Trinidad police say there is no other information available at the time of this writing.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Trinidad Police Department at 719-846-2993 x 205 or the TIPS line at 719-845-TIPS.

